Iconic BC spots will light up yellow for Holocaust Remembrance Day this week

Expect to see iconic landmarks in BC cities like Vancouver and Victoria illuminated yellow this week.

The yellow lights will honour the six million Jewish souls that were taken during the Holocaust.

“The 27th of January is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the date on which the Auschwitz camp was liberated in 1945, and a day of commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust, or Shoah, in countless places around the world,” reads a post from The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

Here’s where you can see the lights in BC this week:

BC Place – Vancouver

Vancouver City Hall – Vancouver

Burrard Street Bridge – Vancouver

Canada Place’s Sails of Light – Vancouver

Science World – Vancouver

Vancouver Lookout – Vancouver

Convention Centre and Olympic Cauldron – Vancouver

Bloedel Conservatory – Vancouver

Lafarge Lake Fountain – Coquitlam

BC Legislature – Victoria

City Hall – New Westminster

City Hall – Port Moody

City Hall – Delta

City Hall – North Vancouver

So, if you’re wondering why places like Vancouver are bathed in bright, yellow lights this week, then you can take a moment to reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day and reaffirm your own commitment to counter antisemitism and racism.