Iconic BC spots will light up yellow for Holocaust Remembrance Day this week
Expect to see iconic landmarks in BC cities like Vancouver and Victoria illuminated yellow this week.
The yellow lights will honour the six million Jewish souls that were taken during the Holocaust.
“The 27th of January is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the date on which the Auschwitz camp was liberated in 1945, and a day of commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust, or Shoah, in countless places around the world,” reads a post from The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s where you can see the lights in BC this week:
- BC Place – Vancouver
- Vancouver City Hall – Vancouver
- Burrard Street Bridge – Vancouver
- Canada Place’s Sails of Light – Vancouver
- Science World – Vancouver
- Vancouver Lookout – Vancouver
- Convention Centre and Olympic Cauldron – Vancouver
- Bloedel Conservatory – Vancouver
- Lafarge Lake Fountain – Coquitlam
- BC Legislature – Victoria
- City Hall – New Westminster
- City Hall – Port Moody
- City Hall – Delta
- City Hall – North Vancouver
So, if you’re wondering why places like Vancouver are bathed in bright, yellow lights this week, then you can take a moment to reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day and reaffirm your own commitment to counter antisemitism and racism.