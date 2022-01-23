Metro Vancouver 'N' driver caught going 200 km/h in mommy's car

A driver in Abbotsford found going over 100 km/h over the speed limit was stopped by police and they’ll have some explaining to do to mom.

According to Abbotsford Police, a Patrol Officer in an unmarked police vehicle saw a 2003 Mazda Protégé zoom past them in the early morning hours of Sunday going more than 200 km/h in 100 km/h zone.

Police put more resources in place before conducting a vehicle stop, at which point, the 20-year-old “N” driver stopped and was cooperative with police.

“When asked why he was travelling at this speed, the driver responded he wanted to see how fast the car could go,” said Constable Paul Walker. “Of note, the vehicle he was operating was his mother’s.”

At 2:40 am today, this 20-year old N driver passed an unmarked police vehicle at speeds over 200 km/hr on Hwy #1 at Sumas Way. The car was going so fast that the engine blew. Driver charged with excessive speed, driving without consideration & failing to display his N. Car Seized pic.twitter.com/KSdJlITV0a — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 23, 2022

The driver – who was not impaired and had no passengers with them at the time – has had no previous interactions with police.

The joy ride did have consequences.

Now, the vehicle will be impounded for seven days. The driver was issued violation tickets for excessive speed ($483 fine), driving without consideration ($196 fine), and failing to display his N ($109 fine). Their license will receive 9 points, too.

The driver will have to pay the towing and impound fees and the Driver Penalty Point Premium once they’re convicted.

Next, the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles will review the violations and decide if more enforcement action – like a license suspension – is necessary.

“Given that the driver is a new driver, this is a probable outcome,” said Constable Walker.

“Our front-line AbbyPD officers take Road Safety very seriously,”

“We continue to conduct enforcement action where necessary to ensure that we all get home safely each and every day. In today’s case, this driver made some incredibly poor choices that put other motorists and himself at risk.”

Stay safe on the roads, and don’t do anything you wouldn’t want your mother to know.