Back in bloom: BC tulip festival returns this spring (PHOTOS)

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Mar 9 2022, 8:09 pm
Bloom Flower Festivals/Instagram
It’s petal to the medal again for the Okanagan’s award-winning Bloom Tulip Festival this spring.

Started by Dutch immigrant and farmer Peter Warmerdam, and carried on by his granddaughter, Alexis Szarek, the fest has deep roots in the region.


It ran for four years in Abbotsford before moving to the North Okanagan.

Just as the cherry blossoms were starting to open in Vancouver, organizers made a post saying the tulips are coming back to Armstrong for 2022.

Their field is full of over 20 different kinds of tulips, with tons of fresh bunches for sale.

“Alexis’ vision for Bloom is to share her family’s love of farming and inspire appreciation for locally grown flowers in a beautiful country setting,” says Bloom’s website.

“For those wanting the full farmer experience, simply wander through our designated u-pick area and pick a bunch for yourself.”

It’s one of the most Instagrammable things you can do in the province this year, and there are plenty of amazing photo opportunities to take advantage of during your visit.


Proceeds go to charities and other community organizations, with $120,000 raised by the festival so far.

And there will be food and drink vendors, so show up hungry and photo-ready.

