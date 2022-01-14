BC health officials will address gym and fitness centre closures on Tuesday

There are currently two sets of health orders in place in BC. One is set to expire on January 31, and the other order — which has forced the closure of gyms — expires on January 18.

BC health officials held a modelling update on Friday morning, and had a chance to provide an update on the health orders.

The update was that they would address the orders on Tuesday, the day they’re set to expire.

The order impacting gyms and fitness centres expires at 11:59 pm on Tuesday. It affects gyms and fitness centres, bars and nightclubs, and also impacts table sizes at restaurants, limiting them to six people. In addition, it forbids indoor social gatherings and events of any size.

Many people were hoping for some good news today, considering how close we are to the expiry date.

While we can only speculate what BC health officials will ultimately decide, it seems unlikely that health officials would announce that gyms would reopen on the day the order is set to expire, leaving businesses no time to plan. It wouldn’t be the first time that BC health officials have made a last-minute decision when it comes to restrictions and health orders.

Our BC locations are scheduled to reopen on January 18th. This is subject to change should the Government make a new announcement. — GoodLife Fitness (@GoodLifeFitness) January 14, 2022

“I gave you some sense today of where we are, and we are in the process of looking at what it is that we need to do, and what can we do to change these things,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a response to a question about the current orders.

She also said they’re “recalibrating and readjusting” as they move along.

Health Minister Adrian Dix added that the measures are reviewed “every single day” by public health.

In other words, if you were hoping to catch up on your leg days next week, you might want to start thinking about a backup plan, unless you’re 13 to 18 years old.