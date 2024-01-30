BC government is hiring to fill 300+ positions and many jobs pay pretty well

There are 342 job opportunities within the provincial government, many of which pay a decent wage.

Positions vary from media to office work to wildlife, and the province has a vast range of opportunities.

Here are some jobs you can apply for that require little experience.

Salary range: $46,229.20 to $52,006.93 annually

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch that operates a Cannabis Distribution Centre in Richmond is searching for warehouse workers to operate “various material handling equipment” and packing orders.

The only mandatory experience needed is a recent history of working in a warehouse environment.

Salary Range: $48,729.07 to $54,899.19 annually

There are just a few more days left to apply, but the Ministry of Children and Family Development is looking to hire a program assistant with a hybrid work option.

In this position, you will “provide a variety of office administrative, secretarial, and financial support services for the branch and coordinate the day-to-day priorities of the manager.”

If you are results-oriented and comfortable in a fast-paced environment, this could be your next job.

The job requirements listed are not significant. However, the Ministry is looking for a high school graduate with at least one year of administrative support experience in an office environment and six months of experience working in a computerized environment. Customer service experience is also encouraged for potential candidates.

Salary range: $57,641.00 to $65,203.74 annually

If you’ve graduated from Grade 12 and have two years of office experience or a year of education/training in a legal-related field, you could join the Ministry of Attorney General’s office.

The Ministry is seeking a candidate to fill the vacant court clerk position soon.

In this position, you will provide court clerk and administrative support.

The Ministry is seeking someone skilled in client service and “professional when dealing with the public and difficult clients.”

“You will gain extensive experience in interacting with the judiciary, members of the legal profession, and justice system partners,” the job posting reads.

You must have a valid BC Driver’s License for this role.

Salary range: $62,255.85 to $70,557.73 annually

In this remote position, you will be in a leadership role responsible for setting the strategic direction of student financial assistance within BC with the Student Services Branch.

As a StudentAid BC (SABC) team lead, you will supervise and lead the delivery of BC StudentAid services and oversee the assessment of client eligibility.

A degree in business, public administration, or a related field and one year of related experience is needed for this position. However, there are other equivalent requirements if you don’t have this particular experience. Check out the job posting for more.

Salary range: $74,300.00 to $105,000.04 annually

Calling all video creatives!

The Ministry of Finance is seeking a video producer to fill a hybrid position.

In this role, you will “tell stories that support government communication objectives through video and photography.”

“This person is a creative storyteller with excellent attention to detail who can stick to deadlines in order to create successful and impactful visual products for the Government of BC’s social media channels,” the job description reads.

Related experience and education are required to fill this role.