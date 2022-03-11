People are stealing gas in BC as prices are over $2 per litre

British Columbians have been watching their funds dwindle as they fill up their tanks in 2022, and now RCMP wants the public to be on the lookout for gas thieves.

The Kamloops RCMP is investigating gas tank mischiefs after some reported fuel thefts targeting pickup trucks.

“Over the last two weeks, Kamloops police have received at least four mischief and theft complaints involving pickup trucks that had their gas tanks drilled and fuel stolen,” said RCMP in a release.

The fuel tanks of trucks were drilled and drained on four dates in late February and early March at four different locations in Kamloops.

With the average price of gas skyrocketing in the last month, fuel is definitely at a premium price.

Constable Crystal Evelyn said, “Whoever is responsible for these thefts is not just stealing gas, but creating a whole string of expenses far greater than the price of the fuel they’re making off with.”

Kamloops RCMP also had some tips to share with the public to help keep their gas safe from thieves.

Lock your gas cap.

Park in a secured, well-lit, visible area.

Use your nose – if you smell gas after returning to your car, check if your gas tank was compromised.

“It’s really important for people to be good neighbours and watch for any suspicious activity in their communities. If you see something suspicious, please call police, but also try to capture as much information about the suspects as possible, such as their licence plate or description,” said RCMP.