BC's gas prices still not cheap enough to compete with Washington

Some drivers in the Lower Mainland say they’ve noticed an uptick in Washington license plates lately.

While some assume it’s because Americans are sneaking up for cheaper gas, an expert does not think that’s the case.

After noticing this trend, Daily Hive asked Patrick De Haan from Gas Buddy if there was any truth to what people were saying online.

According to De Hann, “That shouldn’t be — across the board prices are lower in Seattle/Washington still than Vancouver.”

He highlighted that with the average in local currency, gas is more expensive in BC.

At this time last year, Vancouverites paid around $2 a litre. Today, it’s about $1.65 per litre.

If you were willing to make the trip all the way down to Seattle today, gas would cost you $4.32 per gallon, which is about $1.54 per litre. In Blaine, gas costs $3.79 per gallon, which is equal to about $1.35 per litre.

Clearly, it is still a little cheaper in the US. However, if time is money, the question becomes whether or not crossing the border for gas is worth it. Let us know what you think in the comments below.