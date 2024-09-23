Looking for heroes: BC company hiring snow-removal operators 

As the temperature dips, one company is looking ahead to the winter months and hiring real-life heroes (aka snow-removal operators).

We all know the feeling of dread when worrying about a city’s snow removal response. However, you could be part of the solution now.

Mainroad Group, a road maintenance and construction service, posted this month that it is seeking qualified applicants to join its team of seasonal equipment operators.

Not only will you be removing snow and ice from roads, but the company says employees will be expected to treat roads with salt and/or brine, clear debris and roadkill, and operate trucks hauling materials. Of course, doing all this, employees especially make a difference in the community by keeping drivers safe.

Folks who are hired could be earning about $38.26 an hour.

One catch is that Mainroad Group is hiring for areas outside the Lower Mainland, like Cranbrook, Yahk, Sparwood, Fairmont, and Elko. Most of these areas are closer to Calgary than Vancouver.

Suppose you are still interested in joining the company’s winter operations, you will be expected to have a Class 1 or 3 licence with an Air Brake endorsement, the ability to drive a truck, operate a manual transmission, operate a loader, and have mechanical skills.

To apply for the job, you can submit your resume by emailing [email protected].