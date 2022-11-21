16 women file workplace harassment complaint against BC Ferries

A human rights complaint filed by 16 women working in BC Ferries’ engineering department alleges a pattern of ongoing sex and gender discrimination by the company.

The women filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal on November 15 and are represented by Laurence Grey Spencer, a union representative in the Engineering Department. The 16 employees have not been identified in the complaint.

According to Spencer, the women experienced discriminatory treatment during the same period.

He said women are frequently referred to as “girls.” However, in written communications to all staff, employees are addressed as “gents.”

He added that the women have experienced negative remarks about period-related mood changes “and their separate status as women.”

“For example, one chief engineer said, regarding a six-year employee group member, ‘I need to behave today because we have ‘company’ in the engine room,'” the complaint reads.

The group also alleges BC Ferries only provides changing spaces for men.

“The group members are required to change at work, but without proper facilities, they cannot do this without being made to feel like interlopers in men’s changing spaces, and without being interrupted in the spaces where they can change,” Spencer explained. “They must pass through men’s changing spaces to access the toilet or shower. They have insufficient receptacles to dispose of period products. The lack of facilities draws focus to their status as women, causes them to feel different, unwelcome, humiliated, and unsafe in the workplace.”

The examples included in the complaint span from December 2019 to December 2020; however, the claims are alleged to be part of a “three-decade pattern” that continues today.

The women are calling on BC Ferries to provide adequate facilities for women employees on board all its vessels at their terminals and the Deas Dock.

BC Ferries argued that these allegations were not specific and sought more information about the claims.

“The questions, in general, relate to the who, what, when, where, and how of each allegation, and whether BC Ferries was made aware of the alleged conduct (i.e., comments, remarks, events, concerns) and what the response was,” the tribunal document reads.

BC Ferries also said it would like to know the names of the sixteen group members.

However, Spencer disagrees and added, “the request amounts to a demand for evidence, and requiring the group to reduce their evidence to writing would be counterproductive and introduce barriers for the group.”

Spencer said that the requested information was not required for BC Ferries to respond to the complaint.

Tribunal Member Kathleen Smith declined BC Ferries’ request to disclose the names but said, “I agree with BC Ferries that they are missing the basic facts of who was involved when the event happened, and what happened … For this reason, I am persuaded that additional details are required for BC Ferries to know the case it must meet and respond.”

Spencer is asked to answer a list of questions about the specific allegations by January 10. BC Ferries is expected to respond within 35 days after additional information is provided.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In an email response to Daily Hive, BC Ferries it is taking this matter seriously and added, “We have and will continue to cooperate with the Tribunal’s proceedings. While that is taking place and we work to resolve the matter, we will be unable to comment further.”