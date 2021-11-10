Several BC Ferries sailings cancelled ahead of Remembrance Day

BC Ferries has announced cancellations on several routes for November 10 and for Remembrance Day on November 11.

The cancellations are due to a “mechanical difficulty” with the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

A statement from BC Ferries says the vessel is having issues with the starboard gearbox, which has led to the service cancellations.

To help out with higher-than-normal volumes, the Coastal Celebration will be providing additional trips.

Other sailings are set to depart as per the current schedule, and customers who are going to be affected by these cancellations will be notified.

BC Ferries has offered an apology on its website.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations. We are working to resolve the issue on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.”

Cancellations for November 10:

12:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

2:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

4:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

6:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

Cancellations for November 11:

8:00 am departing Swartz Bay

10:00 am departing Tsawwassen

12:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

2:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

Additional trips added:

11:00 pm departing Swartz Bay – November 10 and 11

1:00 am departing Tsawwassen – November 11 and 12

Retired and active military personnel will be able to travel through BC Ferries for free on November 11.

