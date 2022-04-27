NewsTransportationUrbanized

Stranded BC Ferries passengers offered flights after COVID-19 cancellations

Apr 27 2022, 6:31 pm
BC Ferries

BC Ferries cancelled sailings for the Northern Adventure ship, which usually connects Haida Gwaii and the mainland, between April 24 and 29 after COVID-19-related illness infected its crew.

To compensate, BC Ferries is working to offer chartered flights between Prince Rupert and Skidegate.

Passengers can nab the flights on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Every attempt will be made to prioritize passengers who were previously booked for medical-related travel,” says a statement from BC Ferries.

Unfortunately, the cancellations have left people living in Haida Gwaii cut off from accessing critical supplies, employment opportunities, medical care, and more.

The April 27 sailing at 5:15 pm departing Port Hardy has been cancelled, along with April 28’s 12:30 am sailing from Bella Bella and 2:30 pm sailing from Prince Rupert. The final posted route cancellation was for April 29 at 12:30 am, departing Skidegate.

“We require a specific number of crew members onboard the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.”

If you’re one of the travellers impacted by this news, keep your receipt and contact BC Ferries’ customer service department for a chance to get a refund.


In response to BC Ferries’ announcement of the cancellations on Twitter, some people called for the organization to reinstate the mask mandate on its ships.

Updates on sailings and flights will be posted on BC Ferries’ website when they’re available.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” said BC Ferries on its website.

