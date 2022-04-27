BC Ferries cancelled sailings for the Northern Adventure ship, which usually connects Haida Gwaii and the mainland, between April 24 and 29 after COVID-19-related illness infected its crew.

To compensate, BC Ferries is working to offer chartered flights between Prince Rupert and Skidegate.

Passengers can nab the flights on a first-come-first-served basis.

We're working to charter flights for customers between #PrinceRupert & #Skidegate with priority for customers who were previously booked for medical-related travel.

“Every attempt will be made to prioritize passengers who were previously booked for medical-related travel,” says a statement from BC Ferries.

Multiple sailings on our north coast routes are cancelled this week due to crew illness. Impacted customers will be contacted & fares will be reimbursed. The #NorthernAdventure will sail to #HaidaGwaii tonight with limited crew to deliver cargo & supplies

Unfortunately, the cancellations have left people living in Haida Gwaii cut off from accessing critical supplies, employment opportunities, medical care, and more.

The April 27 sailing at 5:15 pm departing Port Hardy has been cancelled, along with April 28’s 12:30 am sailing from Bella Bella and 2:30 pm sailing from Prince Rupert. The final posted route cancellation was for April 29 at 12:30 am, departing Skidegate.

“We require a specific number of crew members onboard the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.”

We require a specific number of crew members on board to ensure the safety of our passengers and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.

If you’re one of the travellers impacted by this news, keep your receipt and contact BC Ferries’ customer service department for a chance to get a refund.

You need to reinstate the mask mandate, recklessly rescinded by Henry. Public “Health” is not likely to do their duty & we desperately need someone to take charge. Will you @mikefarnworthbc ?? — Christine Morrison (@christine121821) April 27, 2022



In response to BC Ferries’ announcement of the cancellations on Twitter, some people called for the organization to reinstate the mask mandate on its ships.

Well I certainly hope @adriandix and @jjhorgan are paying attention and recognize that a province without public health protections has serious negative ramifications. Canceled BC ferries is just one of many. @richardzussman @keithbaldrey @PennyDaflos — gadgetgirltoo (@gadgetgirltoo) April 27, 2022

Updates on sailings and flights will be posted on BC Ferries’ website when they’re available.

I’ve lived up north & these are essential routes for delivering supplies & for medical care. I hope crew is able to return to work healthy & well soon. #COVID19 #CovidIsNotOver — Patachara (@pondering2) April 27, 2022

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” said BC Ferries on its website.