The suggestions for what to replace the BC Ferries buffet with are priceless

BC Ferries is asking the public to help decide what it should replace the Pacific Buffet spaces with on board — and the suggestions are priceless.

The company announced Tuesday it officially ended the All-You-Can-Eat Pacific Buffet after serving the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for 44 years.

“I know the hard decision to permanently close our buffets will be disappointing to those who used and loved them, but the timing is right to re-think the space based on what our customers tell us,” Nicolas Jimenez, BC Ferries CEO, said.

#BCFNews

We’ve made the difficult decision to move on from the #PacificBuffet after 44 years of 'all-you-can-eat' with a side of stunning views. Take our survey and help shape the future of this beautiful space on board: https://t.co/LWT85Sap4d Bravo Zulu #PacificBuffet 🫡 pic.twitter.com/l9pEvVYWlC — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 6, 2023

Daily Hive asked on Instagram what people would like to see the buffet spaces be replaced with, and some responses were brilliant and outrageous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)



One person suggested an indoor dog area, to which others replied they would be completely on board for.

However, some people thought a “better kids’ play area” would be a good idea.

They went on to suggest the area be gated so “parents can sit outside the area to watch and drink their coffee, read, talk to other parents without being crawled or climbed up on by kids.”

But some folks straight up said, “Screw the kid’s play area. Let’s get one for adults.”

Others simply said they want “Beer and kid-free zones.”

Many folks suggest the buffet space be used for entertainment purposes like an arcade, bowling, casino or even a local craft market.

Others said the space should be used for a gym.

There were some great food suggestions too like an eatery for dim sum (yum), Korean BBQ, Taco Bell, McDonald’s (of course), sushi, vegan options or a Cactus Club (classic).

For those tired travellers, locals suggested a nap zone or sleeping pods.

Others are having a harder time saying goodbye to the buffet and are suggesting “another buffet.”

Our favourite suggestion has to be to use the space for a Spirit Halloween.

If you’d like to give your two cents, the company has put together a survey on the matter, so be sure to fill it out.

This spring and summer, BC Ferries says the buffet space will be open for additional seating.

Folks can still enjoy bites and sips from the Coastal Café, Seawest Lounge, and the Arbutus Coffee Bar when aboard.