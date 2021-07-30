BC Ferries overwhelmed as people rush out for long weekend

To say that this weekend is a busy one for BC Ferries would be a massive understatement. Yesterday, all sailings were sold out by around 5 pm, and today things haven’t gotten much better.

As of 10 am on Friday, all sailings from Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) were sold out. As of 11 am Friday, all sailings for Saturday are sold out until 3 pm. According to BC Ferries, traffic will start to ease from 4 pm onwards.

Sunday looks a little bit better, but only time will tell how long that lasts.

Sailings to Nanaimo are just as busy.

As of 11 am on Friday, all sailings are sold out for the remainder of the day. Saturday and Sunday, the situation is the same as it is for sailings to Victoria. Sold out until 3 pm, traffic should ease from 4 pm onwards, with more space available on Sunday.

Even for Monday, sailings are sold out from Nanaimo, back to Vancouver, between 10:45 am and 8:15 pm.

#CurrentConditions as of 8:34 am #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay now ticketing non-reserved traffic for the 1:00 pm sailing – 2% vehicle deck space available // 2:00 pm – 8% vehicle deck space available. Keep updated here: https://t.co/zi2K7cUOXa ^ge 🌄 #ReconnectingBC — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) July 30, 2021

Many are complaining online about not being able to get through to BC Ferries.

@commelaflaneuse We are experiencing significant wait times due to high volumes. If you dm us your request and booking reference number, we can try to assist you further. ^gh — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) July 30, 2021

If you’re having issues, it seems like the BC Ferries team is pretty quick to reply on Twitter.

quick question, @BCFerries – why is there often such a large discrepancy between your “current conditions” site and the “now ticketing” site for Horseshoe Bay/Langdale (see photos below for 7:05 a.m. Friday) pic.twitter.com/71uPlC7POW — Dr Donna Giberson (@dj_giberson) July 30, 2021

You might as well get your COVID-19 shot if you haven’t already while you’re waiting.

The Mobile Vaccine Bus clinic is open! If you’re at the @BCFerries line up, pop by to get your first or second dose #COVID19 @Fraserhealth @TransLinkNews pic.twitter.com/or7oP5k4TN — Tina Lovgreen (@tinalovgreen) July 30, 2021

Visit the BC Ferries website for more info on current conditions.