BC Ferries overwhelmed as people rush out for long weekend

Jul 30 2021, 11:14 am
Traffic outside Tsawwassen terminal at 11 am. (BC Ferries)

To say that this weekend is a busy one for BC Ferries would be a massive understatement. Yesterday, all sailings were sold out by around 5 pm, and today things haven’t gotten much better.

As of 10 am on Friday, all sailings from Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) were sold out. As of 11 am Friday, all sailings for Saturday are sold out until 3 pm. According to BC Ferries, traffic will start to ease from 4 pm onwards.

Sunday looks a little bit better, but only time will tell how long that lasts.

Sailings to Nanaimo are just as busy.

As of 11 am on Friday, all sailings are sold out for the remainder of the day. Saturday and Sunday, the situation is the same as it is for sailings to Victoria. Sold out until 3 pm, traffic should ease from 4 pm onwards, with more space available on Sunday.

Even for Monday, sailings are sold out from Nanaimo, back to Vancouver, between 10:45 am and 8:15 pm.

Many are complaining online about not being able to get through to BC Ferries.

If you’re having issues, it seems like the BC Ferries team is pretty quick to reply on Twitter.

You might as well get your COVID-19 shot if you haven’t already while you’re waiting.

Visit the BC Ferries website for more info on current conditions.

