BC Ferries offering cheap tickets during upcoming long weekends

With upcoming long weekends, BC Ferries is urging passengers to book their travel in advance and giving a cheaper incentive to travel during off-peak times.

According to BC Ferries, Thanksgiving (Monday, October 14) weekend ranks as the fifth busiest period for the company, with around 165,000 vehicles and 430,000 passengers travelling last year.

To help manage demand, BC Ferries is introducing discounted fares during off-peak times for passengers with vehicles, alongside special savings for foot passengers on select sailings.

Additional early-morning and late-night sailings have also been added to ease congestion.

With the Queen of New Westminster undergoing significant repairs and out of service until spring, capacity on the ferry system is limited, increasing the risk of being turned away at the terminal, BC Ferries said.

“We’re adding capacity where possible, but with one of our major route vessels unavailable, advance travel planning is essential,” said Mel Lucia, vice president of customer experience at BC Ferries.

Passengers are reminded that without a reservation, they may face significant waits or be turned away during peak times. Foot passenger space is also expected to fill quickly, particularly on sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island during the upcoming long weekends.

