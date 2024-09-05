TransportationUrbanized

BC Ferries cancels 35 sailings, disrupting weekend travel plans

Sep 5 2024, 4:29 pm
BC Ferries cancels 35 sailings, disrupting weekend travel plans
Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

BC Ferries has scrapped 35 trips on its Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route through the weekend due to mechanical problems.

The issue stems from a malfunction in the propulsion system of the Queen of New Westminster, a 60-year-old ferry that was taken out of service on Tuesday.

Friday has the most cancellations, including the 8 am sailing from Swartz Bay and the 10 am departure from Tsawwassen, followed by cancellations of every two-hour sailing in both directions until the 8 pm departure from Swartz Bay.

To see a full list of cancellations from today through Sunday, click here.

To help manage traffic volumes, BC Ferries has added the following sailings for Saturday, September 7, on a different vessel:

  • 2 pm departing Swartz Bay
  • 4 pm departing Tsawwassen
  • 6 pm departing Swartz Bay

All other sailings on this route are expected to run as scheduled. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

If your sailing was among those cancelled, BC Ferries’ Customer Service Centre will contact you regarding rebooking options or cancellations. In the event of a cancellation, any fees or fares will be refunded.

Ryan is the Staff Writer for Daily Hive Victoria. He is an award-nominated journalist with bylines in publications such as VICE World News, Capital Daily, and the Globe and Mail, with appearances on Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen and The Big Story. This past summer, he hosted and produced his own television show for OPTIK TV. Catch him at the centre of all things fun and food in Victoria and around Vancouver Island.

