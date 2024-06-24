How to charter a BC Ferries vessel and embrace the ocean vibes

Did you know BC Ferries offers the opportunity to charter one of its vessels for you and your many, many friends?

Reet Sidhu, senior communications advisor for BC Ferries, told Daily Hive that they offer easy requests for either a small or large vessel for hourly rentals, opening up a world of possibilities for unique events.

According to BC Ferries, rentals are only available outside peak travel season and are subject to crew and vessel availability.

The cost can range from about $1,700 an hour for a 260-passenger ferry to upwards of $12,000 per hour for a larger ferry that accommodates about 1,500 passengers. Catering is also available upon request.

“The chartering service has been available for over 20 years, exclusively during our off-peak season. It allows us to utilize vessels and generate additional revenue during times of lower demand,” said Sidhu.

Initially created to help companies move construction materials and reduce impact on regular sailings, the program has since expanded.

“The most common requests are for extra sailings before or after our regular scheduled trips. These charters offer a unique opportunity to enjoy stunning vistas while transporting your crew or employees,” Sidhu told Daily Hive.

For those in the film industry, BC Ferries also provides exclusive access to its vessels and terminals, allowing for filming either on-board during regular routes or at the dock.

“You can charter a ferry to any ferry route along the BC coastline,” said Sidhu, adding that a vessel needs to be chartered for a minimum of four hours for these special sailings.

Chartering a ferry is only available during the less busy shoulder season (starting after Labour Day long weekend) and off-peak season (from Thanksgiving onwards).

Despite offering fun opportunities like chartering a ferry, BC Ferries has been combating a labour shortage for the past few years, resulting in occasional service disruptions and challenges in maintaining their schedule.

“We’re helping to address the labour shortage by focusing our efforts on recruitment, hiring 600 new crew members, ensuring we’re prepared for the busy summer season and improving service reliability and efficiency,” Sidhu told Daily Hive.

Would you consider chartering a ferry? Let us know in the comments.