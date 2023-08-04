Are travellers scared of BC Ferries? Afternoon sailing has empty car deck (VIDEO)

It’s a rare sight on a long weekend in BC to see a ferry that’s not sold out. But a car deck that’s completely empty? Unheard of.

Daily Hive received video from the 12:55 pm sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale on the Sunshine Coast Friday afternoon and the car deck appeared deserted.

Debora Marshall, executive director of public affairs with BC Ferries, said the sailing simply wasn’t popular. It carried 88 vehicles and didn’t leave any cars behind.



This comes after the provincial ferry operator went into full crisis mode ahead of the BC Day long weekend, following screw-ups and travel chaos earlier in the summer.

“We have struggled,” President and CEO Nicolas Jiminez said during a news conference this week.

Last month, passengers travelling from Victoria to Metro Vancouver were told to expect to wait all day at the terminal, but then discovered the nine-sailing wait wasn’t real at all.

BC Ferries regulars are calling it out for declining service, reminding the ferry operator that it doesn’t just serve vacationers — it’s an essential transport service for people to make it to work, medical appointments, and more.

BC Ferries often faces delays on long weekends, and this weekend is no different. It’s asked customers to make sure they have a reservation while travelling and asked those that don’t to consider travelling at less busy times.

Nearly 600,000 passengers are expected to take a ferry this weekend and more than 200,000 vehicles are expected on board between August 3 and 8.