BC Ferries tries to avoid another travel mess with tips for the long weekend

BC Ferries has taken to Twitter with some tips for riders to deal with intense traffic over the upcoming BC Day long weekend.

Taking a ferry on a long weekend is a notoriously stressful experience, with reservations selling out far in advance and multiple sailing waits being the norm. If a BC Ferries vessel breaks down over the weekend, that only adds to the travel headaches.

More than half a million passengers and 200,000 vehicles are expected on board ferries across the province between August 3 and 8, with the busiest travel times being Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Monday and Tuesday are busy as well as people from Metro Vancouver return to the Lower Mainland.

It’s a little less busy on Sunday, and the Wednesday after the long weekend is a good bet to score a ferry spot, too.

“If you have a booking, plan to arrive 45-60 mins before your sailing. If you don’t have a booking, consider [travelling] at less busy times or walk on board to avoid waits,” BC Ferries said.

Foot passengers can book in advance on our busiest south coast routes and space is available on sailings this weekend 👉 https://t.co/ffz2fwkoky Parking lots fill up quickly so transit, ride-sharing or pick-ups and drop-offs are good options if they work for you. (3/7) pic.twitter.com/28OP7ETDHy — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) July 31, 2023

The route between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo also sells out quicker because there are fewer boats. BC Ferries encouraged travellers to consider travelling from Tsawwassen to Duke Point (Nanaimo) — it’s a little longer on the water, but with more boats, you’re more likely to board quicker.

It can get hot quickly waiting in the vehicle lanes for hours on a sunny summer day — and BC Ferries encouraged passengers to pack sunscreen and water. Misting stations will also be available at the terminals.

Travellers are encouraged to check conditions before departure so they’re not surprised once they reach the terminal.

For information on your day of travel check 👇 Current Conditions

👉 https://t.co/rHrC4TSaIF Arrivals & Departures

👉 https://t.co/inAvNZjGWQ Routes at a Glance

👉 https://t.co/ljPYhWE8cw We’ll keep you updated here throughout the weekend too. (6/7) pic.twitter.com/3PsULna0Ls — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) July 31, 2023

Are you catching a ferry this weekend? Let us know in the comments.