BC Ferries is still dealing with short-staffing issues and that’s led to some routes being cancelled and others being reinstated heading into the weekend.

It’s an issue the transport service has been experiencing for months that’s led to unpredictability for travellers. In one case, passengers left stranded were offered flights to get home.

Cancelled sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria

BC Ferries announced the Queen of New Westminster was experiencing staffing issues.

Two Friday, June 10 sailings have been cancelled:

4 pm departing Tsawwassen

6 pm departing Swartz Bay

Four Sunday, June 12 sailings have been cancelled:

4 pm departing Tsawwassen

6 pm departing Swartz Bay

8 pm departing Tsawwassen

10 pm departing Swartz Bay

BC Ferries encouraged affected customers to check schedules between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen for an alternate route.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries said. “Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled.”

Service reinstated on Horseshoe Bay-Sunshine Coast route

BC Ferries posted an update Friday saying the Queen of Surrey will be doing four sailings it previously thought needed to be cancelled.

The following sailings will go ahead now that crewing issues have been resolved: