BC Ferries cancels sailings again due to staffing shortages

BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings on Monday due to a staffing shortage, making it impossible to operate the trips safely.

The Ferry operator posted an update Sunday night that several morning sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point (Nanaimo) wouldn’t go ahead due to staffing issues:

5:15 am departing Tsawwassen

5:15 am departing Duke Point

7:45 am departing Tsawwassen

7:45 am departing Duke Point

BC Ferries says affected customers would have their bookings refunded and try to find room on the 10:15 am departure.

The sailing cancellations come as Omicron COVID-19 cases surge in BC, forcing many essential workers to stay home and isolate themselves because they have symptoms. The ferry operator also had to cancel sailings last month due to staff shortages.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has told BC businesses to have contingency plans for what to do if up to one-third of their workers are off sick due to COVID-19.