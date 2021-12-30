BC Ferries cancels sailings on Vancouver-Victoria route due to lack of staff

Bulletins issued by BC Ferries late this morning indicate four sailings today on the major route between Tsawwassen (Metro Vancouver) and Swartz Bay (Victoria) have been cancelled.

The ferry corporation states the cancellations are for the Coastal Renaissance vessel, specifically for the 12 pm sailing departing Tsawwassen, 2 pm sailing departing Swartz Bay, 4 pm sailing departing Tsawwassen, and 6 pm sailing departing Swartz Bay.

The cancellations are due to a rare “staffing issue,” but it is not immediately clear whether this is related to poor road conditions following heavy overnight snow across the BC South Coast, or potentially the Omicron coronavirus variant, given the impact on staffing levels in other transportation sectors.

“Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” reads the bulletin.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation.”

BC Ferries adds that passengers with cancelled bookings will have their reservation fees refunded, and they will revert to standby basis.