Hotels.com has just released its first-ever Room Service Report, and we now have an interesting list of the most unusual room service orders.

After polling hotels around the world, the findings of this report show many interesting surprises, like hotel room service is on the rise, as well as weird orders, extravagant requests, Canadian favourites, and more.

Some of the most unusual room service orders told by hotels around the world include in-room private orchestra concerts, breakfasts delivered by canoe, and robot-operated room service. Even a 24K gold brioche bun burger with a US$1,600 price tag could be ordered through room service — and was!

Here are the top 10 most unusual room service requests found in the Room Service Report by Hotels.com:

Diet water Melted ice cream Blowfish Boiled bottled water Raw fish that guests brought and wanted to be cooked Cockle popcorn No egg white omellette Rice bowl (for dogs) Bison Eggless eggs in hell (shakshuka)

We aren’t quite sure water diet water is, but maybe we will try to order it from room service the next time we take a vacation.

“Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests, whether it’s a treat-yourself moment or a must-have after a long day of sightseeing,” said Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Hotels.com, in a press release.