Free blueberries up for grabs at BC farm this weekend

When blueberries can cost as much as $9 for a small pint at chain grocery stores, local businesses are there to save the day. That’s just what one farm in Abbotsford is doing.

The farm at 494 Sumas Way, Abbotsford, is hosting a free blueberry U-Pick event this weekend from today, August 17, until sunset on Monday, August 19.

According to the berry-selling website Instaberry, visitors can “enjoy the fresh air, delicious berries, and the opportunity to gather [their] own blueberries straight from the field.”

Before you head over, the farm says that guests should bring their own containers to collect their berries and that they can park anywhere on the farm as long as they leave pathways open for others.

There is a 10 lb limit per person to ensure everyone has a chance to gather some blueberries, but that should be more than enough to fill your fruit cravings.

While it’s an exciting opportunity to grab the family and make a day out of the trip, the U-Pick isn’t just about free blueberries.

The event hopes to educate the public about supporting local businesses and how it helps to keep small farms alive.

If visitors can donate, the farm has set up a metal donation box within the tent and shared that e-transfers will be accepted at [email protected]. All donations will go directly back into the farm.

Address: 494 Sumas Way, Abbotsford

When: Saturday, August 17 until Monday, August 19