Vancouver’s cost of living is outrageous, and it can feel as if we’re barely managing to keep our heads above water with the city’s prices. People on Reddit also seem to be feeling that despair after the latest thread about some sky-high grocery costs.

A photo of the costs of fruits in a Choices Market grocery store in Kerrisdale captioned, “I’ve come to (mostly) accept food prices, but this is bonkers,” has sent Redditors into a frenzy.

The post sparked outrage after it showed a pack of strawberries being sold for $8.98, a pint of blueberries for the same price, and, worst of all, a pint of raspberries going for $12.98.

No, you didn’t read that wrong.

Naturally, hundreds of people flooded the comments to vent their frustrations about the ridiculous food prices around Vancouver.

One user called the prices “out of control,” and another suggested turning to Mother Nature for cheaper fruit.

Many users targeted their comments at the grocery chain itself, calling Choices Market “unbelievably expensive.”

One user even went with some fun wordplay to tell the original poster that they “can make choices such as the choice to not shop there.”

While many of the comments focused on the grocery chain, others tried to share alternatives for where people can find cheaper fruits around the city.

Berry farms in Richmond and Surrey received some high praise for affordable berries, and other comments suggested making a day out of berry-picking for the whole family.

But for those unable to go berry-picking themselves who are still interested in easing the cost of groceries, there’s a crowdsourced platform that’s rounded up some of BC’s alternative grocery stores.

