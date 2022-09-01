Health Canada approves Moderna vaccine for Omicron variant

Health Canada has approved Moderna’s vaccine that targets the Omicron variant.

The agency says Moderna’s Spikevax Bivalent shot is “a booster dose for the prevention of COVID-19” and that it “provides better immune response to the Omicron BA.1.”

Adults over 18 years of age are eligible for immunization.

Health Canada’s recommended dosage is an interval of at least four months following your first two shots, and/or previous booster dose.

This updated vaccine is called a “bivalent” shot because it’s a combination of the original vaccine and a formula that protects against the original Omicron variant BA.1.

While one shot of this booster dose won’t protect from the dominant circulating Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Health Canada says that a second booster of Spikevax Bivalent “would provide a superior neutralizing antibody response” against those dominant variants.

The agency’s report confirmed that no deaths or adverse side effects — like inflammation of the heart muscle — occurred during clinical trials.

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to make a formal announcement Thursday afternoon.

Moderna has said it will supply 12 million doses of the Omicron vaccine to Canada.

Pfizer’s Omicron-targeting vaccine is still being reviewed by Health Canada.