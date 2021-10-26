Special weather statement calls for up to 20 cm snow on Coquihalla Highway

A special weather statement has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway due to large amounts of snow expected starting Tuesday evening.

The bulletin was issued earlier today by Environment Canada and is in effect for the Fraser Canyon, the Fraser Valley, and Nicola. The highway passage closest to the Coquihalla Summit is expected to be impacted the most.

[dh_y0u_might_also_like]

According to the weather agency, an “unstable westerly flow” will bring snow near the summit from tonight and through Wednesday.

“The snow will be at times mixed with rain near the summit and change to rain over lower elevations of the route,” the weather statement reads.

Snowfall amounts will depend on the exact snow level and how much rain occurs but is expected to range between 10 and 20 cm by Wednesday night.

Drivers should be prepared for changing weather and potentially hazardous driving conditions.