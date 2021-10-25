What you need to know as second phase of BC Vaccine Card now in effect

The second phase of BC Vaccine Card rules, which requires residents to be fully vaccinated to access public services across the province, is now in effect.

This update comes with the lifting of certain restrictions, like having to stay in your seat at a restaurant.

Capacity limits have also been lifted for certain venues and events.

Previously, BC residents only needed to have one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine registered to access certain services.

Now, everyone will have to have their BC Vaccine Card updated to reflect that they’ve had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to get into restaurants, bars, movies, and other public indoor gatherings.

If you weren’t a fan of needing to stay seated at a restaurant or pub, that requirement has also been lifted, so you can now get up and mingle in those venues. However, indoor mask requirements still remain.

The venues that these new rules apply to include:

indoor sporting events

indoor concerts, theatre, movie theatres, dance and symphony events

indoor organized events: weddings, funeral receptions (outside of a funeral home) and organized parties.

Restrictions will stay in place in parts of the province where regional orders have been implemented, like Northern Health, Interior Health, and Fraser Valley East.

Also unaffected by the second phase, are venues and public services that did not require a vaccine card initially. This includes grocery stores, liquor stories, and pharmacies.

You can still order coffee, dine-in at places that don’t offer table service, and use local transit without a BC Vaccine Card.

The Canucks will soon play their first game in front of a home crowd since March 2020, and thanks to these new rules, the arena will be at fully capacity.

BC Vaccine Card requirements are scheduled to last until January 31, 2022, but could be extended.

Click here for a full list of places you’ll need the BC Vaccine Card to access.