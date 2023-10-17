After seemingly years of complaining about how Airbnb and short-term rentals have impacted residents in BC and Vancouver, the BC government has finally unveiled new regulations targeting the platform.

The news comes after many advocates and concerned residents made their voices heard about how Airbnb was taking valuable rental stock off the market.

But how have the people responded to the news?

First, a quick refresher.

The Province suggested around 28,000 short-term rental listings exist across the region, a 20% increase from 2022.

The new proposed legislation includes a new provincial registry, and short-term rentals will only be permitted in properties that are classified as the principal residence of the host.

Fines have also been increased for non-compliance.

But how are residents reacting?

“Way to go, David”

We’ve seen a dramatic rise in short-term rentals across BC. We’re also seeing investors buy up homes just to put them on short-term rental sites, taking away housing for people. We’re cracking down on this and taking unprecedented action to open up more housing people can afford. pic.twitter.com/9elvMXQeDf — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) October 16, 2023

BC Premier David Eby tweeted his thoughts on the announcement yesterday, which elicited many reactions on X.

Most people in and around Vancouver and BC have supported the regulations on short-term rentals, though several people did have concerns.

“Crack that whip!” one user said.

Others suggested the regulations needed refinement.

You are defining a Short term rental as less than 90 days….which seems crazy….why not just make it less than 30 days? — Jon U. (@JohnnyUtahVan) October 16, 2023

Vancouver FM radio host Drex suggested this marks the end of Airbnb in Vancouver.

“Airbnb will be all but done in Vancouver,” he posted.

Homeowners were primarily among those who didn’t seem thrilled with the announcement.

I have a condo in Sidney from the time I worked on the island. I pay full load of taxes, plus I pay the speculation tax, despite the fact that I am only the owner of a second property and not a speculator, and now you want to mess with possibly the only rental income left! — Ian McLeod (@Ian_of_Leod) October 17, 2023

Others suggested that the government shouldn’t be telling people what to do.

The reality is that you can’t do and it is not your business to tell people how to invest their money. Your tenancy act and practice is the main reason for this situation. Once a bad tenants can destroy landlords’ life by your support, why should they bother to take the risk? — Cyrus V (@Ava110110) October 17, 2023

Airbnb response

In a media release, Airbnb responded to the regulations.

Airbnb said the regulations “won’t alleviate the province’s housing concerns; instead, it will take money out of the pockets of British Columbians, make travel more unaffordable for millions of residents who travel within BC, and reduce tourism spending in communities where hosts are often the only providers of local accommodations.”

In addition, Airbnb stated that it hoped BC would “pursue more sensible regulation and listen to the many residents” that would be impacted.

Twenty-four hours later, how do you feel about the regulations BC has proposed?