"Crack that whip!" Vancouver residents, Airbnb react to short-term rental rules

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 17 2023, 6:56 pm
Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

After seemingly years of complaining about how Airbnb and short-term rentals have impacted residents in BC and Vancouver, the BC government has finally unveiled new regulations targeting the platform.

The news comes after many advocates and concerned residents made their voices heard about how Airbnb was taking valuable rental stock off the market.

But how have the people responded to the news?

First, a quick refresher.

The Province suggested around 28,000 short-term rental listings exist across the region, a 20% increase from 2022.

The new proposed legislation includes a new provincial registry, and short-term rentals will only be permitted in properties that are classified as the principal residence of the host.

Fines have also been increased for non-compliance.

But how are residents reacting?

“Way to go, David”

BC Premier David Eby tweeted his thoughts on the announcement yesterday, which elicited many reactions on X.

Most people in and around Vancouver and BC have supported the regulations on short-term rentals, though several people did have concerns.

“Crack that whip!” one user said.

Others suggested the regulations needed refinement.

Vancouver FM radio host Drex suggested this marks the end of Airbnb in Vancouver.

Airbnb will be all but done in Vancouver,” he posted.

Homeowners were primarily among those who didn’t seem thrilled with the announcement.

Others suggested that the government shouldn’t be telling people what to do.

Airbnb response

In a media release, Airbnb responded to the regulations.

Airbnb said the regulations “won’t alleviate the province’s housing concerns; instead, it will take money out of the pockets of British Columbians, make travel more unaffordable for millions of residents who travel within BC, and reduce tourism spending in communities where hosts are often the only providers of local accommodations.”

In addition, Airbnb stated that it hoped BC would “pursue more sensible regulation and listen to the many residents” that would be impacted.

Twenty-four hours later, how do you feel about the regulations BC has proposed?

 

