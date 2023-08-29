Thunderstorms expected to bring electric weather across BC

Run for cover, rolling thunderstorms are expected to take place across BC today and into tomorrow, sparking fears that new wildfires could be set off.

Storm potential was strong on Monday, but it is expected to continue on Tuesday.

The Weather Network says an upper trough is to blame for Tuesday’s expected conditions, which brings the risk of showers, thunderstorms, heavy rain and even hail to parts of BC.

There’s no indication yet of how severe potential thunderstorms could be, but the risk to the Lower Mainland is included in the forecast.

“As thunderstorms are expected, there is concern that lightning can spark new wildfires as the ground is still quite dry in the province.”

Following Tuesday, the weather pattern bringing the thunderstorms to the province is expected to shift east, minimizing the risk of thunderstorms but leaving showers behind.

Up to 30 mm of rain is expected, which the Weather Network states will help dampen some of the smoke causing problems in parts of the province.

Thankfully, this weather pattern brings some good news for anyone sick of the heat.

“Temperatures will become much cooler as the system works its way through the Interior by the middle of the week. Temperatures will go from feeling like 30 to around 20.”