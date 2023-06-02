E-bike rebate so popular that BC introduces waitlist

Just one day after it went into effect, the BC e-bike rebate program has been so popular that a waitlist has been introduced.

If you go to the website to apply, you’re now automatically taken to a page that makes you sign up for a spot on a waitlist.

A statement on the website says, “There has been a great deal of interest in the E-bike Rebate Program.”

A line in the initial media release from the BC Ministry of Transportation about the e-bike rebate might reveal what has led to the introduction of this waitlist: a limited amount of funding.

“The Province is investing more than $6 million in rebates, which will allow as many as 9,000 people to lower the cost of their e-bike purchase. The rebate program will be administered by the Scrap-It Society.”

The rebate website says, “At this point, you may be placed on a waitlist as we assess the previous applications for approval.”

It sounds like the only hope for those who may have applied after the initial 9,000 or so is if one of those applications does not get approved.