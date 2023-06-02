E-bike rebate so popular that BC introduces waitlist

Just one day after it went into effect, the BC e-bike rebate program has been so popular that a waitlist has been introduced.
If you go to the website to apply, you’re now automatically taken to a page that makes you sign up for a spot on a waitlist.
A statement on the website says, “There has been a great deal of interest in the E-bike Rebate Program.”
- You might also like:
- BC offering free money with new e-bike rebate program
- Here are the stores offering the e-bike rebate in Metro Vancouver
- Savings you can expect on popular e-bike models with new BC rebate (PHOTOS)
A line in the initial media release from the BC Ministry of Transportation about the e-bike rebate might reveal what has led to the introduction of this waitlist: a limited amount of funding.
“The Province is investing more than $6 million in rebates, which will allow as many as 9,000 people to lower the cost of their e-bike purchase. The rebate program will be administered by the Scrap-It Society.”
The rebate website says, “At this point, you may be placed on a waitlist as we assess the previous applications for approval.”
It sounds like the only hope for those who may have applied after the initial 9,000 or so is if one of those applications does not get approved.
“Your place on the list will put you in priority for available funds should these other applications not be approved or should the rebates not be utilized.”
We’ve reached out to the BC Ministry of Transportation and the Scrap-It Society for more information.