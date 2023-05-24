BC driver makes split-second decision after unsecured propane tank rolls across highway (VIDEO) 

Sydney Hong was driving northbound on a highway near Chemainus on Vancouver Island when she spotted an unsecured propane tank bouncing toward her vehicle.

She said she was driving around the speed limit, which was 90 km/h, when the vehicle in front of her swerved and started to break.

“Then I saw the white propane tank come out the side,” she told Daily Hive.

“I thought it was gonna stay on the left side of the road [but] it hit the barrier and bounced back towards me.”

She said she was scared watching it head in her direction.

“I thought it was gonna blow up,” she said. “All I could think was like, ‘Is it gonna get stuck under my car? If I hit it, what’s gonna happen?'”



Dashcam footage shows that Hong was able to avoid the tank just in time before it rolled past her vehicle.

According to Propane 101, “Propane tanks do not just explode if they fall over, are hit by the lawnmower or a car. “

“Safety devices and mechanisms are in place to prevent explosions, accidents and propane tank ruptures or breaches,” the site reads.

A tank can explode if the container is subject to extreme heat like a fire.

Hong said she shared the video online hoping it would remind drivers to follow speed limits, keep a safe distance behind vehicles, and secure items properly.