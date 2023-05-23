Car flips in morning crash near Vancouver General Hospital

Traffic in Fairview was snarled Tuesday morning after a crash left a car flipped on its side near Vancouver General Hospital.

Passerby Marcel Jepson saw the dark vehicle flipped on its side on 12th Avenue outside the BC Centre for Disease Control.

“Traffic is moving slow,” Jepson said on Twitter.

Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

“Despite how scary the photos look, no one was injured,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said.

How the crash occurred is still under investigation.