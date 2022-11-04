A BC doctor admitted to sending sexualized messages to a patient

A doctor in BC has been handed a suspension for acting inappropriately with a patient.

Dr. Rafet Jhameel, who practices in Chilliwack, admitted that he had sent “personal, flirtatious, and sexualized messages during the course of the physician-patient relationship.”

That’s according to a report posted on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia’s website on October 24.

The report also outlined the disciplinary measures handed to the doctor. He has been banned for three months from practicing medicine and must pay a $5,000 fine, undergo counselling with a psychiatrist, and attend formal education in the areas of ethics, boundaries, and professionalism.

“The Inquiry Committee was critical of the registrant’s admitted conducted and concluded

that his engagement in improper electronic communication with the patient displayed a lack of insight. The Inquiry Committee noted that the conduct was contrary to the College standard Sexual Misconduct and determined that a disciplinary outcome was appropriate,” the report reads in part.

The measures took effect on October 5.