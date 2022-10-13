These BC spots were just named coziest Airbnb stays for your fall getaway (PHOTOS)

BC is pretty magical no matter the season, but there’s something particularly pretty about getting away in the fall.

Well, Airbnb has a few suggestions of places to go when you want to curl up on the couch with a hot drink and a great book on a chilly fall day.

You may be surprised to find that the top three suggestions in BC aren’t that far from Vancouver.

Airbnb suggests a getaway to properties in the Sunshine Coast communities of Halfmoon Bay, Sechelt, or Madeira Park, which are all less than an hour’s drive away from the Langford Ferry Terminal.

For those coming from Vancouver, it will mean a short 30-minute sea voyage from West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay Terminal, after a 45-minute drive from Downtown, depending on the time of day.

“This fall, Airbnb wants to inspire you to get cozy and escape for a getaway to a welcoming cottage where you can enjoy all the colours and peacefulness of the season,” Airbnb says.

“There is nothing quite like curling up on the couch with a warm drink and a great book (or a binge-worthy television show) on a chilly fall day,” Airbnb said.

This one-bedroom private treehouse suite is described as the perfect getaway for a couple wanting some peace and relaxation to reset.

Guests here can enjoy the rustic and luxurious rental as they sip on their morning coffee overlooking the water or wind down with a glass of wine and gaze at the infinite sparkling stars covering the night sky.

The hot tub, rain shower, and electric fireplace are also a few of many amenities that will allow you to spoil yourself.

This Treehouse Cottage (which is on its own private half acre) fits four guests.

The two bedroom even includes skylights “so you can stare at the stars or listen to the rain snuggled in bed,” the description reads.

You can stay up high in the treehouse and overlook the rainforest and creek from the deck. Or, stay down low and enjoy your time around the campfire next to the creek.

As if this place was not perfect enough, guests have access to a private hot tub located just off the deck under the trees.

This oceanfront cabin would suit anyone, especially those that enjoy decompressing on the water or in the mountains.

The Airbnb includes easy access to kayaking, hikes, mountain biking, and paddle boarding.

Enjoy stunning sunsets from the deck and hot tub, picnic area, or fire pit.

Read more about the other cottages across the country here.