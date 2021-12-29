BC officials to give first live COVID-19 update since holiday weekend

BC’s top health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, the first live update since the holiday weekend — which saw record cases in the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix at 3 pm.

The province is seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant becomes dominant, similar to what’s going on in the rest of the country.

The last live update happened on Christmas Eve, when Bonnie Henry detailed how Omicron is different from other variants. She also explained how reinfection is “much more likely” for those who have had infections, as are COVID-19 breakthrough cases.

Yesterday, the province announced yet another record-high COVID-19 case count with 1,785 new cases.

The press conference will be streamed live here.