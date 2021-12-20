Home for the holidays? Here are each province's private gathering rules

As COVID-19 cases surge across Canada with the Omicron variant taking hold, many provinces and territories have enacted new restrictions limiting the number of people at private indoor gatherings.

The new rules come into effect as many Canadians get ready to welcome family into their homes for Christmas dinners and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The number of people allowed at a private gathering is different for each province and territory, so check out the rules if you’re going home for the holidays:

British Columbia

Gatherings in people’s homes are limited to the host household plus a maximum of 10 guests, as long as everyone age 12 and over is vaccinated. Instead of choosing 10 guests, a host household can also invite one other household over, regardless of that household’s size.

Only people over 12 are counted towards the total, so families can bring their young children without exceeding the limit.

Unvaccinated individuals are advised not to attend or host private gatherings.

Alberta

Private indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people age 18 and up. Children don’t count towards the total.

Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has not yet announced any firm limits on gathering size but advises hosts to keep a list of attendees, encourage everyone to be vaccinated, and ask guests to take a free rapid test before coming.

Manitoba

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people when everyone is fully vaccinated and limited to five people when someone unvaccinated is present.

Children under 12 are exempt from vaccination rules and don’t contribute to the total.

Ontario

Private gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Quebec

Hosts can invite two other households over, regardless of size. If people from more than three households are present, the limit is 10 people.

For private outdoor gatherings, a maximum of 20 people or three households are allowed.

New Brunswick

This province is still at Level 1 of its COVID-19 control measures, where households must limit their contacts to 20 people.

Nova Scotia

Private gatherings are capped at 20 people.

Prince Edward Island

Host households can invite a maximum of 10 people to private gatherings. The 10 people should be kept consistent.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Private gatherings at home are capped at 25 people.

Yukon

The territory recommends private gatherings be limited to 10 people from no more than two households.

Northwest Territories

If everyone is vaccinated, then the limit for private gatherings is 25 people, including children under 12. If someone is unvaccinated, the limit drops to 10 people.

Nunavut

Indoor private gatherings are limited to a host household plus 15 other people.