Kids aged 5 and up in BC can register now for COVID-19 vaccines

The first step towards getting vaccinated is now available for kids five and up in BC.

Ahead of an official announcement, the registration portal opened on Saturday, October 9 to include children aged 5 to 11 years old. Previously, only kids aged 12 and up were able to register.

Parents can register online in less than two minutes on the BC government’s website and it’s identical to the process that adults have been following in the province. You can also call to register at 1-833-838-2323 or learn more about the process online.

You’ll need your child’s Personal Health Number and you’ll enter in a few personal details. After you’re registered, you’ll get a reservation confirmation and number. Later, you’ll be contacted to book a vaccine appointment when they become available.

Right now, they’re only able to register in advance. There is no information yet about when the vaccine will arrive in BC and become available to immunize children in that age group.

On Friday, October 8, the province announced it would soon be expanding its mandatory mask mandate. Next week, more information about children aged five to 12 will be available from the province next week sometime after Tuesday, October 12.