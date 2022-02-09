BC to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon

BC health officials will be providing a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon at 3 pm.

No details have been shared about what they’re going to cover, but some are speculating that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry could announce the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.

Restrictions that could potentially be eased

There are a few key health orders that remain in place in BC, including the orders that have forced nightclubs and bars to remain closed. Those restrictions are set to expire on February 16, and health officials may provide an update today considering we’re only a week away.

Restrictions on indoor gatherings are also still in effect, which limits them to one household and 10 guests. Indoor organized gatherings, like weddings or ticketed events, are also not currently allowed. That doesn’t apply to larger venues like concerts or sports games, which are allowed to proceed with 50% capacity.

Restaurants still need to maintain a maximum of six people per table, with no mingling or dancing allowed. Establishments must also keep barriers up between tables.

All of this could change on Wednesday afternoon.

Where BC Premier John Horgan stands

Horgan addressed the media Tuesday afternoon and provided some insight into where his head is at around restrictions and BC’s pandemic response.

With protests against mandates still taking place on a weekly basis, Horgan suggested that he’s on the side of science and not a vocal minority. He suggested that BC wouldn’t follow Saskatchewan when it comes to dropping masks or vaccine mandates.

“We need to be in sync with the science, and not with protesters.”

He maintained that Henry would be the one giving direction on where the province goes next when it comes to the pandemic.

BC health officials recently announced that the proof of vaccination through the BC Vaccine Card would remain in place until June 30.

In terms of the state of the COVID-19 response in BC, the province is currently doing okay, relatively speaking. The Omicron wave seems to be dwindling.

Daily case counts — while no longer one of the key metrics used by health officials — have peaked, and hospitalizations are steady with the belief that they’re also near their peak.

You can watch the press conference at 3 pm here.