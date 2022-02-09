Hospitalizations remain steady as BC reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,117 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 335,042.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 24,372 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 986 (-1) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 146 (+5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- You might also like:
- BC human rights complaint filed against Fraser Health over N95 mask ban
- Truck driver fired after incident involving cyclist during Vancouver protest (VIDEO)
- Fraser Health: 189 new cases, 9,711 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 180 new cases, 4,355 total active cases
- Interior Health: 376 new cases, 7,844 total active cases
- Northern Health: 192 new cases, 1,105 total active cases
- Island Health: 175 new cases, 1,338 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Five new cases, 19 total active cases
There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, leaving a total of 2,707 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 55 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.3% (4,499,531) of eligible people five and older in B have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 84.7% (4,221,630) have received their second dose.
From January 31 to February 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.9% of cases, and from January 24 to February 6, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 31 to February 6) – Total 9,098
- Not vaccinated: 1,767 (19.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 408 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 6,923 (76.1%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 24 to February 6) – Total 1,091
- Not vaccinated: 287 (26.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 54 (5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 750 (68.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 31 to February 6)
- Not vaccinated: 375.7
- Partially vaccinated: 138.2
- Fully vaccinated: 177.2
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 24 to February 6)
- Not vaccinated: 77.1
- Partially vaccinated: 44.3
- Fully vaccinated: 16.0