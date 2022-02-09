NewsCoronavirus

Hospitalizations remain steady as BC reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 9 2022, 12:03 am
Hospitalizations remain steady as BC reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases
BC Gov/Flickr

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,117 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 335,042.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 24,372 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 986 (-1) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 146 (+5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 189 new cases, 9,711 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 180 new cases, 4,355 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 376 new cases, 7,844 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 192 new cases, 1,105 total active cases
  • Island Health: 175 new cases, 1,338 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: Five new cases, 19 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, leaving a total of 2,707 deaths in the province.

There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 55 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.3% (4,499,531) of eligible people five and older in B have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 84.7% (4,221,630) have received their second dose.

From January 31 to February 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.9% of cases, and from January 24 to February 6, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 31 to February 6) – Total 9,098

  • Not vaccinated: 1,767 (19.4%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 408 (4.5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 6,923 (76.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 24 to February 6) – Total 1,091

  • Not vaccinated: 287 (26.3%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 54 (5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 750 (68.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 31 to February 6) 

  • Not vaccinated: 375.7
  • Partially vaccinated: 138.2
  • Fully vaccinated: 177.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 24 to February 6)

  • Not vaccinated: 77.1
  • Partially vaccinated: 44.3
  • Fully vaccinated: 16.0
SUBSCRIBE TO GET THE LATEST COVID-19 NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT