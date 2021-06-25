BC health officials announce 72 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

BC health officials announced 72 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,418.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 24 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 29 are in the Fraser Health region, four in the Island Health region, 13 are in the Interior Health region and two new cases are in the Northern Health region.

There are 1,096 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 108 individuals are currently hospitalized, 37 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,749 deaths in British Columbia.

There has also been one new healthcare outbreak at Laurel Place which resides in Fraser Health.

To date, 77.6% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 76.2% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,703,549 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,167,117 of which are second doses.

144,554 people who tested positive have now recovered.