A Search and Rescue (SAR) team in Metro Vancouver is sharing a “sobering reminder” with the public to practice caution in local swimming holes, especially those with fast-moving water.

Coquitlam SAR says they responded to a callout on Monday afternoon after a person was “swept away in fast-moving water” while swimming at Widgeon Falls, a river near Pitt Meadows.

Despite a joint effort with Ridge Meadows SAR, Talon Helicopters, and Coquitlam RCMP, the swimmer’s body was found and recovered after “hours of searching.”

“This is a sobering reminder to always use caution around fast-moving water,” Coquitlam SAR says in a social media post.

“Rising temperatures can increase snowmelt from the mountains above, which can cause water levels to fluctuate throughout the day.”

The warning comes just days before a heatwave that’s expected to arrive in British Columbia on Friday. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings over the majority of the province.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia, likely resulting in record-breaking temperatures,” Environment Canada says.