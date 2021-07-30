BC reports 243 new COVID-19 cases going into long weekend

BC health officials announced 243 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 149,889.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 1,231 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 47 individuals are currently hospitalized, 16 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 56 new cases, 277 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 32 new cases, 160 total active cases

Interior Health: 131 new cases, 693 total active cases

Northern Health: Nine new cases, 28 total active cases

Island Health: 13 new cases, 65 total active cases

Outside of Canada: Two new cases, eight total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,771 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 81.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,766,745 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

146,876 people who tested positive have now recovered.