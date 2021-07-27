BC health officials announce 150 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 150 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 149,259.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 783 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 44 individuals are currently hospitalized, 22 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 32 new cases, 196 total active cases

32 new cases, 196 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 17 new cases, 122 total active cases

17 new cases, 122 total active cases Interior Health: 95 new cases, 412 total active cases

95 new cases, 412 total active cases Northern Health: Three new cases, 14 total active cases

Three new cases, 14 total active cases Island Health: Three new cases, 35 total active cases

Three new cases, 35 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, four total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, which leaves a total of 1,768 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 80.7% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,637,241 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

There are two active outbreaks in BC. One is in long-term care at Holyrood Manor in Fraser Health, and the other is at Nelson Jubilee Manor in Interior Health.

146,700 people who tested positive have now recovered.