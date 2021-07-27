Canada now has enough COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinate every eligible person

Canada has enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to fully vaccinate every eligible Canadian.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country’s latest shipment of 66 million doses of the vaccine enables citizens to be fully vaccinated two months before the original September goal.

“The best way to end this pandemic is for everyone to get their shots as soon as they can. Today’s milestone is a clear sign that we are getting closer to this goal,” said Trudeau in a statement.

“I urge Canadians to book their vaccine today, to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. We will keep doing what is necessary to protect the health of Canadians, finish the fight against COVID-19, and ensure a strong economic recovery for everyone.”

According to the federal government, with this milestone in the largest immunization campaign in Canada’s history, the country continues to be a leader in vaccination rates.

“Canada continues to be a world leader in vaccination rates, with over 80% of eligible people in the country vaccinated with their first dose and approximately 64% fully vaccinated,” stated a release.

Between December 2020 and the end of March 2021, Canada received more than 9 million doses, surpassing the 6 million expected in the first quarter. Additionally, between April 2021 and the end of June 2021, Canada received more than 50 million doses.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please make a plan to do so. Our families, communities and small businesses are relying on us to take care of each other and stop the spread,” said Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health.

“We are regaining so many of the things we enjoy: seeing our families, visiting with friends and going out to eat. Let’s keep going together. Be safe, be sure. Get vaccinated today.”