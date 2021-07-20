BC health officials announce 76 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 76 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,563.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 692 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
- See also:
Of the active cases, 50 individuals are currently hospitalized, 12 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 27 new cases, 182 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: Nine new cases, 241 total active cases
- Interior Health: 37 new cases, 207 total active cases
- Northern Health: No new cases, 32 total active cases
- Island Health: Three new cases, 22 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, eight total active cases
There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,763 deaths in British Columbia.
To date, 80.6% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,226,346 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,519,686 of which are second doses.
146,099 people who tested positive have now recovered.