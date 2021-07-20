NewsWeather

Out-of-control wildfire north of Osoyoos prompts local state of emergency

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
Jul 20 2021, 11:23 am
The Inkaneep Creek wildfire is approximately 6 km north of Osoyoos (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Two communities in British Columbia’s interior have declared local states of emergency over an aggressive wildfire burning north of Osoyoos.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire (formerly known as the Inakeep Creek wildfire) was discovered on Monday 6 km north of Osoyoos.

On Monday night, the aggressive blaze had grown to approximately 700 hectares in size and had 12 personnel on-site, as well as five helicopters.

On Tuesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service announced that the fire had increased to 1,100 hectares in size and was classified as “out of control.”

The Osoyoos Indian Band, where the wildfire is located, has declared a state of local emergency (SOLE) and an evacuation order and alert.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) also declared a state of local emergency due to the fire and the “imminent threat to life and property.”

Evacuation orders are in place for approximately 200 properties in the Osoyoos Indian Band and an additional 60 properties in RDOS. A number of properties in RDOS are also on evacuation alert.

