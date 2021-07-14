BC health officials announce 41 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 41 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,228.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 639 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 65 individuals are currently hospitalized, 11 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 11 new cases, 165 total active cases

11 new cases, 165 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 10 new cases, 258 total active cases

10 new cases, 258 total active cases Interior Health: 16 new cases, 157 total active cases

16 new cases, 157 total active cases Northern Health: Two new cases, 28 total active cases

Two new cases, 28 total active cases Island Health: One new case, 24 total active cases

One new case, 24 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, Seven total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,760 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 80.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,865,484 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,191,315 of which are second doses.

145,817 people who tested positive have now recovered.