BC health officials report 553 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

BC health officials announced 553 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 157,567.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,580 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 107 individuals are currently hospitalized, 53 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 152 new cases, 990 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 97 new cases, 811 total active cases

Interior Health: 230 new cases, 3,203 total active cases

Northern Health: 36 new cases, 230 total active cases

Island Health: 38 new cases, 337 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, nine total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours in Fraser Health, for a total of 1,782 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 82.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 7,257,778 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

150,102 people who tested positive have now recovered.