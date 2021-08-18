Live Nation Canada will require concertgoers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test.

Following their strategy with Lollapalooza in Chicago earlier this month, the concert giant said they would be implementing the same model to more shows.

“Live Nation pioneered a great strategy with Lollapalooza – which saw over 90% of attendees show up vaccinated – and we are working to get as many shows as possible on this model,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive on Wednesday.

“As each event approaches, ticket holders will receive regular updates via email with the important information needed to plan their visit to our events.”

Lollapalooza’s website stated that per City of Chicago requirements, “full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of attending Lollapalooza.”

According to AP News, following the four-day music festival, which had almost 385,000 attendees, the City of Chicago reported 203 COVID-19 cases connected to Lollapalooza.

“Nothing unexpected here,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference at the time, adding that there was “no sign of a ‘superspreader event.’ But clearly, with hundreds of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza, we would expect to see some cases.”

Earlier this week, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) in Toronto released a statement saying it will require proof of vaccination for its events, including Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs home games.

“To continue to combat the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSE announced that effective mid-September attendees (including employees, event staff and guests) would be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to its arenas, stadium and restaurants,” it said.

“We believe these health and safety protocols are the key to allowing our communities and businesses to reopen safely, to permit full capacity events, and to protect against further lockdowns.”