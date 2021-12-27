BC records 6,288 COVID-19 cases over three-day Christmas period
British Columbia continues to see near-record-breaking numbers when it comes to new COVID-19 infections.
New data for the last three days shows 6,288 new cases in BC:
- Dec. 24-25: 2,552 new cases
- Dec. 25-26: 2,023 new cases
- Dec. 26-27: 1,713 new cases
The latest infections bring the total number of recorded cases in the province to 241,946.
We are not getting numbers on vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths, and cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status today.
In a written statement, the Ministry of Health says it will return to regular reporting of COVID-19 data on Wednesday, December 29.
New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
- Fraser Health: 3,181 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,482 new cases
- Interior Health: 713 new cases
- Northern Health: 174 new cases
- Island Health: 737 new cases
- Outside of Canada: 1 new case
There are no details on how many of those cases are of the more highly transmissible Omicron variant.
As of last week, 87.8% (4,377,551) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.8% (4,126,279) have received their second dose.